NSCN (IM) Zailad Region bans hunting

DIMAPUR, June 16 (NNN): The Zailad Region of NSCN-IM has re-affirmed the NSCN/GPRN standing order “to strictly ban any kind of hunting in and around Zailad Region”. It also said that stringent actions will be initiated against perpetrators.

In a statement issued to the media by the Ministry of Information and Publicity (MIP) of the NSCN-IM, the Zailad Region said that biodiversity is threatened by anthropogenic factors worldwide. It also said that there are around 5600 species of animals and 30,000 species of plants protected by CITES(Conventional on International Trade in Endangered Species). It further said that excessive wildlife hunting leads to extinction and disruption of the ecosystem. The Zailad Region of the NSCN-IM further stated that wildlife has been hunted and traded for centuries, locally and internationally for consumption, ornamentation, clothing and medicine. It added that flora and fauna found in and around Zailad Region is a gift of ‘mother nature’.

The Zailad Region then said that unethical practices of fishing and hunting of wild beasts, birds using chemicals, poisonous substances, explosives, electrical energy, gums, traps and rampant forest fire has led to the gradual decline of species creating an ecological imbalance. “Therefore, the Zailad Region of NSCN/GPRN extends the re-affirmation of the government standing order to strictly ban any kind of hunting in and around Zailad Region. Stringent actions will be initiated against perpetrators”.