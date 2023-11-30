NSCN-KYA releases two abducted construction workers

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 29: Banned militant organisation – NSCN-KYA
– has released two abducted construction workers from its
captivity in Arunachal Pradesh.
The two abducted persons – Sashank Kumar Yadav and
Liamgao – were released by the NSCN-KYA recently in
Arunachal Pradesh.They were abducted by the NSCN-KYA
rebels on November 16 from near a makeshift camp and were
taken to Kunno zero point in a Bolero pickup truck.
The rebels then abandoned the vehicle and took the captives
towards the IndiaMyanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh. The
abduction took place on Kunsa Pongchau road from a makeshift
labour camp near Tisa River in Longding district in Arunachal
Pradesh.
The abducted workers were part of the BTRF Project under the
supervision of Shatrughan Si.
