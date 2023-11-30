NSCN-KYA releases two abducted construction workers

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 29: Banned militant organisation – NSCN-KYA

– has released two abducted construction workers from its

captivity in Arunachal Pradesh.

The two abducted persons – Sashank Kumar Yadav and

Liamgao – were released by the NSCN-KYA recently in

Arunachal Pradesh.They were abducted by the NSCN-KYA

rebels on November 16 from near a makeshift camp and were

taken to Kunno zero point in a Bolero pickup truck.

The rebels then abandoned the vehicle and took the captives

towards the IndiaMyanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh. The

abduction took place on Kunsa Pongchau road from a makeshift

labour camp near Tisa River in Longding district in Arunachal

Pradesh.

The abducted workers were part of the BTRF Project under the

supervision of Shatrughan Si.