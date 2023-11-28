NSCN(IM) asks non-locals not to run businesses in locals’ names

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Nov 27: The NSCN (IM) has asked all non-locals

engaging in different kinds of trades in Dimapur town to desist

from using the names of locals in their respective trade

licenses.

In a release on Monday, the union territory (UT) of the NSCN

said this has been necessitated due to the number of

complaints received from the public and a number of cases

reported to it that certain illegal activities such as adulteration,

price manipulation, duplication of goods and immoral activities

in hotels and lodges are all being carried out using the name of

locals while the actual business is run by non-locals to earn

extra profit. This in turn is victimising the locals and public, the

release issued by UT secretary O Tuccu said.

The release said while the office of the UT will support all legal

businesses, using the names of locals to run their illegal

businesses will not be tolerated henceforth.

It also asked all the owners of the night clubs and restaurants to

close before 10.30 pm as a number of girls are being caught at

unusual times in an inebriated state while indulging in immoral

activities with married men and non-local businessmen for

money and alcohol.

“While we, as a Naga society, strongly advocate the dignity and

honour of women in our society, but young girls seen selling

their pride for some few cash and alcohol is very

disheartening,” the release said.

It further said many young girls and boys were also caught

using illegal drugs such as spasmo proxyvon tablets, sunflower,

alprazolam, codeine cough syrup, etc.

The UT of the NSCN said proper and stringent action will be

taken against the defaulters.