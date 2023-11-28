NSCN(IM) asks non-locals not to run businesses in locals’ names

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Nov 27: The NSCN (IM) has asked all non-locals
engaging in different kinds of trades in Dimapur town to desist
from using the names of locals in their respective trade
licenses.
In a release on Monday, the union territory (UT) of the NSCN
said this has been necessitated due to the number of
complaints received from the public and a number of cases
reported to it that certain illegal activities such as adulteration,
price manipulation, duplication of goods and immoral activities
in hotels and lodges are all being carried out using the name of
locals while the actual business is run by non-locals to earn
extra profit. This in turn is victimising the locals and public, the
release issued by UT secretary O Tuccu said.
The release said while the office of the UT will support all legal
businesses, using the names of locals to run their illegal
businesses will not be tolerated henceforth.
It also asked all the owners of the night clubs and restaurants to
close before 10.30 pm as a number of girls are being caught at
unusual times in an inebriated state while indulging in immoral
activities with married men and non-local businessmen for
money and alcohol.
“While we, as a Naga society, strongly advocate the dignity and
honour of women in our society, but young girls seen selling
their pride for some few cash and alcohol is very
disheartening,” the release said.
It further said many young girls and boys were also caught
using illegal drugs such as spasmo proxyvon tablets, sunflower,
alprazolam, codeine cough syrup, etc.
The UT of the NSCN said proper and stringent action will be
taken against the defaulters.