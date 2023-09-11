NSUD urges for peaceful resolution to Indo-Naga political talks

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Sept 10: The Naga Students’ Union
Delhi (NSUD), sought intervention of the world leaders
attending G20 summit in New Delhi for facilitating a peaceful
and just resolution to the Indo-Naga political talks.
NSUD, an apex Naga student body in the national capital,
stated they were compelled to reiterate the Nagas’ quest for an
honourable and acceptable solution to the protracted Indo-
Naga political conflict.
Appealing to the international community for its intervention
to resolve the long-pending Indo-Naga political issue which
has profound implications for peace and stability in the
Southeast Asian region, the Naga student body maintained
that the Indo-Naga conflict is over seven decades old, rooted
in historical grievances, and identity, which dates back to
India’s pre-independence, and has resulted in significant
human suffering, displacement, and loss of life.
“The Naga people have long sought recognition for their
unique cultural and political identity. And despite numerous
rounds of negotiations for decades, a final agreement has
remained elusive,” the NSUD stated.
According to the Naga student body, this impasse is not only a
matter of concern for the parties involved but also has broader
regional and global ramifications.
It further stated that the continuation of this conflict
threatens the peace and stability of the Southeast Asian region
and undermines the principles of self-determination and
conflict resolution that the international community holds
dear.
The Union further urged the international community to take
a proactive role in facilitating a peaceful and just resolution to
the Indo-Naga political talks through mediation and
facilitation between the two parties, building international
pressure on the Indian government in the G20 Summit
meetings to address the Naga political conflict, monitoring
and ensuring accountability through a mechanism of
international oversight on the progress of the negotiations.
“The international community possesses valuable experience
and expertise in conflict resolution and mediation and
therefore, its involvement can provide fresh perspectives and
methods to break the deadlock in negotiations by encouraging
both parties to commit to upholding international norms,
including respect for human rights, democracy, and the rule of
law, in any future agreement,” it stated.
The Union is convinced that this can pave the way for a
brighter and more peaceful future for all parties involved by
facilitating a just and lasting solution which will not only
bring lasting peace in the Naga region but will also contribute
to stability and prosperity in Northeast India as a whole, they
said.
Further, the Naga student body urged for international actors
as impartial mediators for the facilitation of constructive
dialogue between the Government of India and Naga
representatives.