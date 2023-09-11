NSUD urges for peaceful resolution to Indo-Naga political talks

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 10: The Naga Students’ Union

Delhi (NSUD), sought intervention of the world leaders

attending G20 summit in New Delhi for facilitating a peaceful

and just resolution to the Indo-Naga political talks.

NSUD, an apex Naga student body in the national capital,

stated they were compelled to reiterate the Nagas’ quest for an

honourable and acceptable solution to the protracted Indo-

Naga political conflict.

Appealing to the international community for its intervention

to resolve the long-pending Indo-Naga political issue which

has profound implications for peace and stability in the

Southeast Asian region, the Naga student body maintained

that the Indo-Naga conflict is over seven decades old, rooted

in historical grievances, and identity, which dates back to

India’s pre-independence, and has resulted in significant

human suffering, displacement, and loss of life.

“The Naga people have long sought recognition for their

unique cultural and political identity. And despite numerous

rounds of negotiations for decades, a final agreement has

remained elusive,” the NSUD stated.

According to the Naga student body, this impasse is not only a

matter of concern for the parties involved but also has broader

regional and global ramifications.

It further stated that the continuation of this conflict

threatens the peace and stability of the Southeast Asian region

and undermines the principles of self-determination and

conflict resolution that the international community holds

dear.

The Union further urged the international community to take

a proactive role in facilitating a peaceful and just resolution to

the Indo-Naga political talks through mediation and

facilitation between the two parties, building international

pressure on the Indian government in the G20 Summit

meetings to address the Naga political conflict, monitoring

and ensuring accountability through a mechanism of

international oversight on the progress of the negotiations.

“The international community possesses valuable experience

and expertise in conflict resolution and mediation and

therefore, its involvement can provide fresh perspectives and

methods to break the deadlock in negotiations by encouraging

both parties to commit to upholding international norms,

including respect for human rights, democracy, and the rule of

law, in any future agreement,” it stated.

The Union is convinced that this can pave the way for a

brighter and more peaceful future for all parties involved by

facilitating a just and lasting solution which will not only

bring lasting peace in the Naga region but will also contribute

to stability and prosperity in Northeast India as a whole, they

said.

Further, the Naga student body urged for international actors

as impartial mediators for the facilitation of constructive

dialogue between the Government of India and Naga

representatives.