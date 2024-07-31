29 C
Om Prakash Mathur receives warrant of appointment

Sikkim’s Guv-Designate

GANGTOK, July 30: Senior BJP leader Om Prakash Mathur arrived in Sikkim on Tuesday and was presented with the warrant of appointment as the governor by Chief Secretary V B Pathak at the Raj Bhavan here.

The 72-year-old Governor-Designate was also given the guard of honour by the 13th battalion of the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police).

Mathur will take oath as the Sikkim governor at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Besides the chief secretary, Sikkim DGP A K Singh, Additional Chief Secretary R Telang, Raj Bhavan Secretary J D Bhutia, Gangtok District Magistrate Tushar Nikhare, SSP Tenzing Loden and other senior officials also called on the Governor-Designate.

Mathur began his career as an RSS pracharak in Rajasthan before joining the BJP. He served as the state BJP president and was a former member of Rajya Sabha. (PTI)

