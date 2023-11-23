28 C
One more Arunachal medical college on the cards: Union Minister

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, Nov 22: The Centre is considering the Arunachal
Pradesh government’s proposal for one more medical college in
the state, Union minister Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Tuesday.
Inaugurating a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp at Rottung in
Kebang circle of Siang district, Pawar, the MoS for Health, said
that she will take up the matter but the state government must
ensure the required facilities.
At present, the state has only one medical college — Tomo Riba
Institute of Health And Medical Sciences.
Pawar said camps such as SAD, which help in reaching
government schemes to the doorsteps of people, are needed.
“It is important as people living in rural areas can avail the
benefit of the several central and state sponsored schemes
related to welfare and development,” she added.
The minister also distributed Ayushman Bharat cards to
beneficiaries during the programme.

Pawar said the pace of development in the Northeast has
gained pace under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.
She said the Centre accords top priority to the development of
the region, and the PM has directed central ministers to visit
Northeast states frequently to oversee the implementation of
central projects.
The minister also inspected the under-construction 40-bed
district hospital at Punnying, and interacted with officials of the
state Health Department. (PTI)

