One more Arunachal medical college on the cards: Union Minister

ITANAGAR, Nov 22: The Centre is considering the Arunachal

Pradesh government’s proposal for one more medical college in

the state, Union minister Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Tuesday.

Inaugurating a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp at Rottung in

Kebang circle of Siang district, Pawar, the MoS for Health, said

that she will take up the matter but the state government must

ensure the required facilities.

At present, the state has only one medical college — Tomo Riba

Institute of Health And Medical Sciences.

Pawar said camps such as SAD, which help in reaching

government schemes to the doorsteps of people, are needed.

“It is important as people living in rural areas can avail the

benefit of the several central and state sponsored schemes

related to welfare and development,” she added.

The minister also distributed Ayushman Bharat cards to

beneficiaries during the programme.

Pawar said the pace of development in the Northeast has

gained pace under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

She said the Centre accords top priority to the development of

the region, and the PM has directed central ministers to visit

Northeast states frequently to oversee the implementation of

central projects.

The minister also inspected the under-construction 40-bed

district hospital at Punnying, and interacted with officials of the

state Health Department. (PTI)