One with 421.60 gm brown sugar in police net

IMPHAL, Nov 15:  Police in Senapati district arrested a man
recently after 421.60 gm of brown sugar was intercepted in the
vehicle he came with, a police source said.
The arrested person has been identified as Songkhanching
Haokip (36), son of Nejahoi Haokip of Chassad village in Ukhrul
district.
A team of Mao police of Senapati district arrested him after 35
soap cases containing the contraband drugs were found in the
Tata-Yodha he was driving today evening, around 4 pm, the
police also said.
The team conducting frisking and checking duty along NH- near

Martyr’s Park, about two km south from the police station
stopped the vehicle coming from Senapati side for checking.
On checking the vehicle, the drugs packed in 35 soap cases
were found concealed on the upper hood body cover under
tarpaulin, the police further said.
The police seized the 35 soap cases of brown sugar in the
presence of an executive magistrate of the district and
witnesses by preparing a formal seizure memo, the police
added.
A regular case was registered against the arrested persons at
Mao police station and initiated an investigation, the police
further added. (NNN)

