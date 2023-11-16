One with 421.60 gm brown sugar in police net

IMPHAL, Nov 15: Police in Senapati district arrested a man

recently after 421.60 gm of brown sugar was intercepted in the

vehicle he came with, a police source said.

The arrested person has been identified as Songkhanching

Haokip (36), son of Nejahoi Haokip of Chassad village in Ukhrul

district.

A team of Mao police of Senapati district arrested him after 35

soap cases containing the contraband drugs were found in the

Tata-Yodha he was driving today evening, around 4 pm, the

police also said.

The team conducting frisking and checking duty along NH- near

Martyr’s Park, about two km south from the police station

stopped the vehicle coming from Senapati side for checking.

On checking the vehicle, the drugs packed in 35 soap cases

were found concealed on the upper hood body cover under

tarpaulin, the police further said.

The police seized the 35 soap cases of brown sugar in the

presence of an executive magistrate of the district and

witnesses by preparing a formal seizure memo, the police

added.

A regular case was registered against the arrested persons at

Mao police station and initiated an investigation, the police

further added. (NNN)