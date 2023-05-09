30 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
type here...

‘Operation Gurass’ to bring back Sikkim students from Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, May 8 (PTI): One hundred and twenty-eight students of Sikkim on Monday returned home from violence-hit Manipur, officials said.

The students who were stranded in Manipur were brought home by the state government under ‘Operation Guraas’, they said.

- Advertisement -

The Sikkimese students were evacuated first to Kolkata by flights on Sunday from where they were brought to Siliguri by the buses late last evening.

They spent a night in the North Bengal town at the facilities arranged by the state government before boarding SNT buses on their way to the Himalayan state this morning.

The Sikkimese students reached the border town of Rango in the afternoon and were taken to their respective destinations in vehicles arranged by the state government.

The returning Sikkimese students were studying in various professional institutions in Manipur.

- Advertisement -

Upon arriving in Sikkim, the students and their guardians expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and all officials involved in the operation.

Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on Wednesday after tribals organised a demonstration in the ten hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The clashes displaced around 23,000 people and resulted in the deaths of at least 54 people.

Best Cities in Assam for Tourists
Best Cities in Assam for Tourists
The Happiest States Of India
The Happiest States Of India
Amazing Facts About Shree Jagannatha Temple Puri
Amazing Facts About Shree Jagannatha Temple Puri
World Most Expensive Buildings
World Most Expensive Buildings
Highest Mountain Peaks in India
Highest Mountain Peaks in India
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Group claims Meitei homes set ablaze in Churachandpur, Moreh

The Hills Times - 0
Best Cities in Assam for Tourists The Happiest States Of India Amazing Facts About Shree Jagannatha Temple Puri World Most Expensive Buildings Highest Mountain Peaks in India