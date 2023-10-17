Opposition parties demand release of workers

IMPHAL, Oct 16: Ten opposition parties in Manipur on Monday
demanded to release six workers of the parties arrested by the
police after a rally of the parties in Imphal recently.
On October 14, a brief clash broke out between workers of 10
opposition political parties and the police when a rally
participated by leaders and workers of the party targeting Raj
Bhavan to submit a memorandum to the Governor with regard
to the ongoing crisis in the state was blocked by the police.
Later, the police allowed the rally to proceed and submitted the
memorandum that demanded suitable action on the part of the
Governor to restore peace in the state.
In the aftermath of the rally, the police had arrested six
members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) who
participated in the rally in connection with the clash.
The police were also reportedly searching for some other
workers of the parties for arrest.
Addressing a joint press conference at Manipur Press Club,
Imphal, leaders of the 10 opposition parties demanded that the
six arrested workers should be released immediately without
any conditions.
Representing the 10 political parties, Dr Nimaichand Luwang of
JD(U) said that there will be no peace in the state so far as the
BJP is in power in the state.
There will be peace in the state when the incumbent BJP
government is out of power and the chief minister is
removed, he also said.
He then said that the present crisis will not end so long as the
BJP and its chief minister N Biren Singh are in power.
Dr Nimaichand added that this will happen after the Lok Sabha
election due by early part of 2024. “The BJP will be thrown out
of power at the Centre after the elections and its government
in the state will automatically collapse once the party (BJP) is
not returned to the Centre”, he said
Dr Nimaichand alleged that under the BJP rule, every
democratic movement is suppressed using force if it is against
the government.
The press conference was also attended by leaders of INC, AAP,
AIFB, AITC, CPI, CPI(M), JD(U), NCP, RSP, SS(UBT). They decried
the actions of the police while demanding unconditional
release of the six Congress workers. (NNN)