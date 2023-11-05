Opposition parties to work together to resolve crisis in Manipur

IMPHAL, Nov 4: Ten like-minded opposition parties in Manipur

recently said that they will work together to explore a way to

resolve the six-month long crisis in the state.

Addressing a press conference at Manipur Press Club in Imphal,

CPI(M) Manipur state council secretary, Kshetrimayum Santa,

who is the convener of the bloc, said that the BJP-led

government in Manipur should stop its “double standard style”

of working while dealing with the prevailing crisis in the state.

He said that as the “double-engine” government of the BJP is

unable to resolve the crisis even after six months since the

outbreak on May 3 last, the 10 political parties have decided to

explore ways to resolve the crisis by joining hands with the civil

society organisations.

“We will take the matter in our hands and start searching for

ways to bring the parties in conflict to the negotiating table,”

he said.

Representatives of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), All India Forward

Bloc (AIFB), All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Communist

Party of India, Communist Party of India(M), Indian National

Congress (INC), Janata Dal United(JDU), Nationalist Congress

Party(NCP), Revolutionary Socialist Party(RSP), and Shiv Sena

(Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) also took part in the press

conference.

Santa said that it has been six months since the violence

conflict broke out in the state. However, the state government

and the Centre have failed to find a way to bring the parties in

conflict to the negotiating table, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit

Shah also apparently failed to come up with a concrete step to

resolve the crisis even as the state is reeling under turmoil for

the last six months.

He stressed the need for bringing the parties in conflict while

asserting that every conflict in the history of the globe, even if it

was war, was resolved through dialogue and negotiation.

However, it is unfortunate that the Prime Minister and the

Union Home minister made no effort to bring the parties in

conflict to the negotiating table, he also said.

Besides, there were no signs on the part of the state

government taking up steps to convene a joint meeting with

the civil society organisations, political parties to end the

ongoing crisis.

Santa also suggested that the government, if it is keen to

resolve the crisis, may appoint an interlocutor to start the

dialogue as there are no other options other than bringing the

parties in conflict to the negotiating table.

Representatives of other political parties also expressed

concerns over the lack of initiative on the part of the

government to end the crisis. (NNN)