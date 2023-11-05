Opposition parties to work together to resolve crisis in Manipur

IMPHAL, Nov 4: Ten like-minded opposition parties in Manipur
recently said that they will work together to explore a way to
resolve the six-month long crisis in the state.
Addressing a press conference at Manipur Press Club in Imphal,
CPI(M) Manipur state council secretary, Kshetrimayum Santa,
who is the convener of the bloc, said that the BJP-led
government in Manipur should stop its “double standard style”
of working while dealing with the prevailing crisis in the state.
He said that as the “double-engine” government of the BJP is
unable to resolve the crisis even after six months since the
outbreak on May 3 last, the 10 political parties have decided to
explore ways to resolve the crisis by joining hands with the civil
society organisations.
“We will take the matter in our hands and start searching for
ways to bring the parties in conflict to the negotiating table,”
he said.
Representatives of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), All India Forward
Bloc (AIFB), All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Communist
Party of India, Communist Party of India(M), Indian National
Congress (INC), Janata Dal United(JDU), Nationalist Congress
Party(NCP), Revolutionary Socialist Party(RSP), and Shiv Sena
(Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) also took part in the press
conference.
Santa said that it has been six months since the violence
conflict broke out in the state. However, the state government
and the Centre have failed to find a way to bring the parties in
conflict to the negotiating table, he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit
Shah also apparently failed to come up with a concrete step to
resolve the crisis even as the state is reeling under turmoil for
the last six months.
He stressed the need for bringing the parties in conflict while
asserting that every conflict in the history of the globe, even if it
was war, was resolved through dialogue and negotiation.
However, it is unfortunate that the Prime Minister and the
Union Home minister made no effort to bring the parties in
conflict to the negotiating table, he also said.
Besides, there were no signs on the part of the state
government taking up steps to convene a joint meeting with
the civil society organisations, political parties to end the
ongoing crisis.
Santa also suggested that the government, if it is keen to
resolve the crisis, may appoint an interlocutor to start the
dialogue as there are no other options other than bringing the
parties in conflict to the negotiating table.
Representatives of other political parties also expressed
concerns over the lack of initiative on the part of the
government to end the crisis. (NNN)