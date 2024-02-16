19 C
Meghalaya government unveils Khasi freedom fighter U Tirot Singh’s statue in Dhaka

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Dhaka, Feb 16: A statue of U Tirot Sing, a Khasi Hills freedom fighter who rebelled against British colonialism 200 years ago, was unveiled at the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre in Dhaka on Friday.

The statue was inaugurated by Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya Sniawbhalang Dhar, and Art and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh.

The U Tirot Sing Library was also introduced at the venue. Minister Lyngdoh acknowledged that this was the first time U Tirot Sing was recognised beyond India. Deputy Chief Minister Dhar invited the people of Bangladesh to visit Meghalaya. U Tirot Sing, known as ‘the Hero of the Khasi Hills’, led an attack against the British to resist their control over the Khasi Hills on April 8, 1829.

He was imprisoned four years later and died in Dhaka Central Jail on 17 July 1835. The event was organised by Meghalaya’s Department of Arts and Culture, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), and Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC).

Two animated books on U Tirot Sing Syiem’s life were also released at the event. A cultural programme titled ‘U Syiem Tirot Sing – U Khla Wait Ka Ri Khasi’ is scheduled for the evening at Jatiya Natyashala Milanayatan of Bangladesh Shilpakala in Dhaka, organised by the IGCC and the Department of Arts and Culture in association with the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

