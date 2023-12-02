PM extends Statehood Day greetings to Nagaland

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Dec 1: As Nagaland commemorates its 61 st Statehood Day with enthusiasm and
introspection, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed heartfelt greetings to the people on this
significant occasion. In a message posted on December 1, Prime Minister Modi expressed his best
wishes, acknowledging Nagaland’s captivating history, vibrant festivals, and the warm-hearted
nature of its people. He hoped that this day would strengthen Nagaland’s journey towards growth
and success.
Chief minister Neiphiu Rio also took to the microblogging site X to share his sentiments, extending
warm greetings on the occasion of the 61st Statehood Day. He urged reflection on the progress
made so far and emphasized the resilience and collective efforts that have shaped Nagaland’s
unique identity. Rio paid tribute to past leaders who played a crucial role in the state’s formation,
securing special constitutional guarantees.
In a press communiqué issued by PRO Raj Bhavan, Governor La Ganesan underscored the
significance of Statehood Day as a milestone in Nagaland’s historical journey. He paid homage to the
pioneers and leaders whose vision, tenacity, and contributions have molded the diverse and resilient
state. The day serves as an opportunity to honor Nagaland’s rich heritage and the remarkable strides
it has made since attaining statehood.