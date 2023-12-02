28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 2, 2023
type here...

PM extends Statehood Day greetings to Nagaland

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Dec 1: As Nagaland commemorates its 61 st Statehood Day with enthusiasm and
introspection, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed heartfelt greetings to the people on this

significant occasion. In a message posted on December 1, Prime Minister Modi expressed his best
wishes, acknowledging Nagaland’s captivating history, vibrant festivals, and the warm-hearted
nature of its people. He hoped that this day would strengthen Nagaland’s journey towards growth
and success.
Chief minister Neiphiu Rio also took to the microblogging site X to share his sentiments, extending
warm greetings on the occasion of the 61st Statehood Day. He urged reflection on the progress
made so far and emphasized the resilience and collective efforts that have shaped Nagaland’s
unique identity. Rio paid tribute to past leaders who played a crucial role in the state’s formation,
securing special constitutional guarantees.
In a press communiqué issued by PRO Raj Bhavan, Governor La Ganesan underscored the
significance of Statehood Day as a milestone in Nagaland’s historical journey. He paid homage to the
pioneers and leaders whose vision, tenacity, and contributions have molded the diverse and resilient
state. The day serves as an opportunity to honor Nagaland’s rich heritage and the remarkable strides
it has made since attaining statehood.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Alleged irregularities in Manipur Social Welfare Department’s tender process demand investigation

The Hills Times - 0