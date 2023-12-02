PM extends Statehood Day greetings to Nagaland

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 1: As Nagaland commemorates its 61 st Statehood Day with enthusiasm and

introspection, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed heartfelt greetings to the people on this

significant occasion. In a message posted on December 1, Prime Minister Modi expressed his best

wishes, acknowledging Nagaland’s captivating history, vibrant festivals, and the warm-hearted

nature of its people. He hoped that this day would strengthen Nagaland’s journey towards growth

and success.

Chief minister Neiphiu Rio also took to the microblogging site X to share his sentiments, extending

warm greetings on the occasion of the 61st Statehood Day. He urged reflection on the progress

made so far and emphasized the resilience and collective efforts that have shaped Nagaland’s

unique identity. Rio paid tribute to past leaders who played a crucial role in the state’s formation,

securing special constitutional guarantees.

In a press communiqué issued by PRO Raj Bhavan, Governor La Ganesan underscored the

significance of Statehood Day as a milestone in Nagaland’s historical journey. He paid homage to the

pioneers and leaders whose vision, tenacity, and contributions have molded the diverse and resilient

state. The day serves as an opportunity to honor Nagaland’s rich heritage and the remarkable strides

it has made since attaining statehood.