PM Modi Reaches Out to Northeastern States Amid Devastating Floods and Landslides

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, JUNE 3: While incessant rains continue to pound India’s northeastern region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself contacted Assam, Sikkim, and Manipur’s top brass to gauge the developing flood and landslip disaster. The Prime Minister called up Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and enquired about the situation and offered help.

Heavy and incessant rain in Assam has caused widespread floods that have inundated thousands of people in various districts. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma briefed the Prime Minister during his telephonic conversation about the extensive damage caused by the deluge and the large-scale relief operations underway by the state government. He also briefed Modi on the rescue operations underway and the logistical issue being faced in tackling the crisis.

“I informed him how relentless rains in Assam and the neighboring states have caused inundation and affected numerous lives. I also informed him of the relief operation carried out by the state government,” Sarma posted on X (formerly Twitter). Thankful, he further said, “Thankful for his advice and absolute support to the people of Assam,” adding that the concern of the Prime Minister had cheered the administration as well as the public.

In Sikkim, where flash floods and landslides caused devastation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also received a call from Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. After the call, Tamang thanked the Prime Minister openly for concern and support and stated, “Our state government is fully engaged in taking care of the situation and extending all support to the affected people.

The state government has announced the condition in Mangan district, which was severely affected by the rains since May 28, as a “disaster” under Section 22(2)(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. A landslide at an army camp in Chaten, Lachen, killed three army soldiers, while six were still missing.

In Manipur, the recurring rain has caused extensive waterlogging, with the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal bearing the brunt of it. The Indian Army, Assam Rifles, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are jointly launching evacuation efforts to evacuate trapped students and medical personnel from the inundated campus.