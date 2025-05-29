PM Modi to Address Sikkim Statehood Day Virtually as Bad Weather Alters Travel Plans

HT Digital

IMPHAL, MAY 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was to travel to Gangtok on Thursday morning to attend Sikkim’s 50th Statehood Day celebrations, has altered his traveling schedule owing to poor weather in the region.

- Advertisement -

He was initially scheduled to arrive at the Libing Helipad at 9:45 am and then travel to Paljor Stadium, where a big crowd had assembled for the purpose. But ongoing rain in the pre-dawn hours disrupted flights, and his schedule was altered.

With the ongoing weather problems, the Prime Minister will now participate virtually from Bagdogra, where he is stationed. The rain, which commenced early in the morning, was most likely to subside by about 11:00 am, providing a short window of better conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In spite of the disruption, the mood in Gangtok continued to be festive. Hundreds gathered at Paljor Stadium to celebrate the historic day, looking forward to the virtual address of the Prime Minister.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) had already proceeded towards Libing Helipad to receive the Prime Minister when the news of weather-related alteration was released.