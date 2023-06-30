Police begin probe into Tripura Rath Yatra electrocution deaths

AGARTALA, June 29 (PTI): The Tripura police on Thursday started a probe into the death of seven people when a chariot came in contact with a live wire in Unakoti district during the return Rath Yatra festival, an official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the family of one of the deceased people, the police also registered an FIR against the organisers of the Rath Yatra at Kumarghat.

“An FIR was registered against the organisers of the Rath Yatra. We have already begun an investigation,” the Officer in Charge of Kumarghat police station, Sankar Saha, told PTI.

Seven people, including two children, died of electrocution and 16 others were injured as the chariot of Lord Jagannath came in contact with a high-tension wire during the return Rath Yatra festival on Wednesday afternoon.

The injured people have been admitted to hospitals in Kumarghat, Kailashaharand and Agartala.

Of the seven people brought to the GB Pant Hospital here, the condition of three is stated to be serious.

Thousands of people were pulling the chariot, made of iron and when it came in contact with a 133 KV overhead cable. Parts of the Rath immediately caught fire leading to the death of seven people.