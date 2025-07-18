Police complaint filed against YouTuber for claiming Meghalaya tribals practise human sacrifice

SHILLONG, July 17: An activist has complained to the police against a YouTuber and an astrologer who reportedly claimed in a post that tribals in Meghalaya still practice human sacrifice.

A police officer said a case has been registered in this regard.

The activist, Enlang, also petitioned the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), seeking action against the two.

Enlang, in his complaint, said the video posted on June 13 with defamatory and inflammatory remarks has maligned the tribal communities of Meghalaya.

The YouTube channel, hosted by content creator Raghav Sharma, featured astrologer Sushil Guru.

In the broadcast, the guru allegedly claimed that “Meghalaya tribals still practice human sacrifice and cannibalism.”

The complainant claimed that the video with ‘hate speech’ has gone viral.

The petitioner asserted that the statement is not only false and derogatory but also designed to incite communal hatred and tarnish the scheduled tribe communities in Meghalaya.

“The remarks are a gross cultural insult and an attempt to demonise an entire community,” the complaint reads.

It calls on the NCST to take suo-motu cognisance, and direct the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to take down the video and related posts.

The NCST has not yet issued an official response. (PTI)