Police, RAF resort to ward off protesters in Imphal

IMPHAL, Sep 19: Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF)

resorted to firing tear gas shells and mock bombs as

protesters recently continued to block roads at several places

across Imphal East district and parts of Imphal West district

demanding immediate release of arrested five village

volunteers.

A team of police commandos attached to Imphal East district

police arrested the five village volunteers with arms from a

place in Imphal East district on September 16. They were

currently in the police custody where the Imphal East district

magistrate remanded.

The police alleged that the five persons in camouflage

uniform were arrested with sophisticated weapons. While

demanding the unconditional release of the five persons,

protesters claimed that they were village volunteers taking

part in guarding the villages in the periphery of the valley

districts and the police arrested them on their way back

home.

On the night of the same day on which they were arrested, a

large number of people stormed the Porompat police station

and clashed with the police.

With additional force from the RAF, the police dispersed the

people after around three hours of tussle. Several protesters

and RAF personnel sustained minor injuries in the melee.

Even though the police successfully controlled the people,

the people continued to stage protests by blocking roads

demanding unconditional release of the five persons.

The road blockade hit normal vehicular movement at several

places in Imphal East and some parts of Imphal West district.

Despites efforts of the police, normal vehicular movement

could not be resumed in most of the main roads in Imphal

East district.

RAF personnel had to fire several rounds of tear gas shells

and mock bombs in their bid to reopen the NH-102 at

Singjamei where protesters blocked the highway.

Earlier in the morning, police officers rushed to the site and

tried to convince the protesters to open the highway for

normal traffic.

As they refused, the police called out RAF who resorted to

firing tear gas shells and mock bombs towards the

protesters. Despite the efforts of the police and RAF, the

normal traffic along the highway continued to be disrupted

for the day.

In the meantime, the Coordination Committee on Manipur

Integrity (COCOMI) warned of intense forms of agitations

while endorsing the demand for immediate and

unconditional release of the five village volunteers.

Addressing the media in Imphal today, COCOMI leaders

claimed that the five persons were village volunteers who

took part in guarding the settlement areas in the periphery of

the valley districts where the security forces could not

protect the villagers from attacks by armed miscreants from

the hill side. (NNN)