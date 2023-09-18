Police, RAF personnel disperse crowd in Imphal east

IMPHAL, Sept 17: Police and RAF personnel resorted to firing

tear gas shells and mock bombs to disperse people who

converged at Porompat police station of Imphal East district on

Saturday night.

It is alleged that five volunteers were picked up by a combined

team of police and Central security force with arms and

ammunition. However, from where they were picked up could

not be ascertained.

Demanding immediate and unconditional release of the village

volunteers, a large number of people thronged the Porompat

police station on Saturday night, around 10 pm.

As the people refused to disperse themselves despite repeated

warning, police personnel at Porompat police station fired

several rounds of tear gas shells and mock bombs to scare away

them.

A team of RAF also rushed to the spot and joined the police in

the efforts to disperse the people.

The firing of tear gas shells and mock bombs continued till

around 1 am and several people sustained minor injuries in the

melee, reports said. (NNN)