Police, RAF personnel disperse crowd in Imphal east

IMPHAL, Sept 17: Police and RAF personnel resorted to firing
tear gas shells and mock bombs to disperse people who
converged at Porompat police station of Imphal East district on
Saturday night.
It is alleged that five volunteers were picked up by a combined
team of police and Central security force with arms and
ammunition. However, from where they were picked up could
not be ascertained.
Demanding immediate and unconditional release of the village
volunteers, a large number of people thronged the Porompat
police station on Saturday night, around 10 pm.
As the people refused to disperse themselves despite repeated
warning, police personnel at Porompat police station fired
several rounds of tear gas shells and mock bombs to scare away
them.
A team of RAF also rushed to the spot and joined the police in
the efforts to disperse the people.
The firing of tear gas shells and mock bombs continued till
around 1 am and several people sustained minor injuries in the
melee, reports said. (NNN)
