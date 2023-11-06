Police rescue abducted businessman in Dimapur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 5: A businessman who was abducted from

Dimapur on October 26 was rescued on November 2.

According to PRO of Kohima Police, businessman Anil was

abducted by some unknown persons and an FIR was received

in South Police Station to this effect on October 29.

In this regard, a case was registered and during the

preliminary investigation it was ascertained that the victim

proceeded to Dimapur on October 26 after being contacted

by certain individuals from a Naga political group (NPG) for

settlement of a monetary issue pertaining to a close relative

of the victim defaulting on a loaned amount and absconding

thereafter.

Subsequently, the victim was rescued from Dimapur town by

a combined team of Kohima and Dimapur Police personnel

on November 2. Further, investigation was in progress, the

PRO stated. It may be mentioned that Kohima Chamber of

Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has vehemently condemned

the kidnapping of its member Anil Choudhary.