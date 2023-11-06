Police rescue abducted businessman in Dimapur

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 5: A businessman who was abducted from
Dimapur on October 26 was rescued on November 2.
According to PRO of Kohima Police, businessman Anil was
abducted by some unknown persons and an FIR was received
in South Police Station to this effect on October 29.
In this regard, a case was registered and during the
preliminary investigation it was ascertained that the victim
proceeded to Dimapur on October 26 after being contacted
by certain individuals from a Naga political group (NPG) for
settlement of a monetary issue pertaining to a close relative
of the victim defaulting on a loaned amount and absconding
thereafter.
Subsequently, the victim was rescued from Dimapur town by
a combined team of Kohima and Dimapur Police personnel
on November 2. Further, investigation was in progress, the
PRO stated. It may be mentioned that Kohima Chamber of
Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has vehemently condemned
the kidnapping of its member Anil Choudhary.