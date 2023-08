Police solve two burglary cases in Sikkim within 30 hours, two arrested

GANGTOK, Aug 23: Police solved two burglary cases in Sikkim’s

Pakyong district within 30 hours, an official said on Wednesday.

A case of burglary was reported from a resort and a petrol

pump from Pakyong town in Pakyong district, 27 km from the

capital Gangtok on the intervening night of August 20 and 21.

The burglars had entered the restaurant of the resort at night

and looted cash and valuables. It was also reported that the

same persons had also committed theft in a nearby petrol

pump during the same night, the officer said.

Under the direction of SSP Pakyong a team consisting of ASP

Pakyong, along with SHO Pradeep Chettri was put on the job to

trace the burglars.

The main accused Sonam Sherpa aged was arrested from

Rangpo while he was planning to flee to Nepal on August 22.

The stolen valuables and cash was recovered from his

possession.

The other co-accused Vivek Chettri alias Badal a resident of

Gangtok was arrested from Metro Point Gangtok.

Both Sherpa and Chettri are habitual offenders and are

involved in numerous theft cases. (PTI)