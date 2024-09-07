27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 7, 2024
Poor infrastructure negatively impacting Nagaland: KG Kenye

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 6: Nagaland minister of power and parliamentary affairs KG Kenye on Friday reminded engineers and technocrats that the lack of proper road infrastructure and power supply in the state has negatively impacted multiple sectors, leading to social and political unrest and cascading effect on society.

Kenye urged them to harness their untapped potential to drive the state’s development despite limited financial resources.

Speaking at the general biennial conference of the Federation of Nagaland State Engineering Associations (FONSESA) in Kohima, Kenye highlighted the importance of communication and road infrastructure, calling them crucial for societal growth.

He, however, expressed gratitude to the builders of the state for their efforts in developing infrastructure in the state and urged them to continue their work despite challenges.

On the ongoing Naga political issue, Kenye noted that it has stunted Nagaland’s development for generations. He urged citizens to prioritise resolving this long-standing issue, emphasising that without a solution the state cannot progress.

Kenye exhorted technocrats and government officers to collaborate with politicians to help move the state forward. He called on engineers to identify and address systemic issues that hinder development, ensuring that future generations are not burdened by these unresolved challenges.

Further, he urged citizens to be assertive and step forward in the face of division within society, stressing the need for unity and collective effort in achieving progress.

FONSESA president Er. Hutoi Sema highlighted the organisation’s ongoing mission to champion the needs of engineers in Nagaland while acknowledging the critical challenges they face.

Sema highlighted the immediate challenges facing the state’s infrastructure, particularly in the wake of recent natural disasters.

He said the roads have become victims of flash floods, landslides, and mudslides, which serve as severe reminders of the unpredictable forces of nature. These incidents, according to Sema, have posed significant challenges to infrastructure, testing the resilience and ingenuity of Nagaland’s engineers.

