25.7 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
type here...

Pradyot uges Tipra Motha workers to identify illegal immigrants

Flags threat to Tripura’s future

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, May 27: Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Monday issued a strong directive to his party’s MLAs, members of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), and grassroots workers to identify and report illegal immigrants residing in Tripura.

- Advertisement -

In a video post Pradyot expressed concern over undocumented migrants allegedly obtaining Indian citizenship documents such as Voter ID cards and Ration Cards through illegal means. He stated that such developments posed a serious threat to the demographic and political future of Tripura.

Related Posts:

“I’ve been raising this issue for over a decade. I even moved the Supreme Court regarding the NRC. Our stand has always been clear. Now, even Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Supreme Court have acknowledged that illegal immigrants cannot remain in India and have no rights here,” he wrote.

The royal scion pointed to growing anti-India sentiments in Bangladesh and claimed that not only Rohingya refugees but also Bangladeshi nationals were entering Tripura, availing government benefits, and influencing the state’s democratic processes.

“If we don’t act now, by 2028 these illegal migrants will determine who becomes MLAs, MPs, and even the Chief Minister. We cannot allow that,” Pradyot warned.

- Advertisement -

He urged party workers to engage with local administrative officials—including District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, and Block Development Officers—to scrutinize the issuance of government documents and weed out ineligible beneficiaries.

“The moment they become voters, they will shape the destiny of our children. This is not the time for internal conflicts—it is time to unite and stop the influx of illegal immigrants. Only genuine Indian citizens should receive government benefits,” he asserted.

Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Fishery minister G D Wangsu urges youth participation in fisheries for...

The Hills Times -
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair 10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control 10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India 10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try