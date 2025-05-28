Pradyot uges Tipra Motha workers to identify illegal immigrants

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, May 27: Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Monday issued a strong directive to his party’s MLAs, members of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), and grassroots workers to identify and report illegal immigrants residing in Tripura.

In a video post Pradyot expressed concern over undocumented migrants allegedly obtaining Indian citizenship documents such as Voter ID cards and Ration Cards through illegal means. He stated that such developments posed a serious threat to the demographic and political future of Tripura.

“I’ve been raising this issue for over a decade. I even moved the Supreme Court regarding the NRC. Our stand has always been clear. Now, even Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Supreme Court have acknowledged that illegal immigrants cannot remain in India and have no rights here,” he wrote.

The royal scion pointed to growing anti-India sentiments in Bangladesh and claimed that not only Rohingya refugees but also Bangladeshi nationals were entering Tripura, availing government benefits, and influencing the state’s democratic processes.

“If we don’t act now, by 2028 these illegal migrants will determine who becomes MLAs, MPs, and even the Chief Minister. We cannot allow that,” Pradyot warned.

He urged party workers to engage with local administrative officials—including District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, and Block Development Officers—to scrutinize the issuance of government documents and weed out ineligible beneficiaries.

“The moment they become voters, they will shape the destiny of our children. This is not the time for internal conflicts—it is time to unite and stop the influx of illegal immigrants. Only genuine Indian citizens should receive government benefits,” he asserted.