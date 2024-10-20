Preparations for Tawang International Marathon in full swing

ITANAGAR, Oct 19: Preparations for the second edition of the Tawang International Marathon are in full swing, a defence official said.

The high-altitude marathon, dubbed the ‘Queen of High-Altitude Runs’, is being jointly organised by the Indian Army and the Arunachal Pradesh government on October 24, defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

- Advertisement -

He said it is a key event in promoting the civil-military bonhomie in the scenic border town of Tawang.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition last year, Chief Minister Pema Khandu declared the marathon an annual international event during the launch of its website, www.tawangmarathon, in July.

The state government has extended a grant of Rs 2 crore to support the event, which expects to see over 5,000 participants in the full and half marathon of 10 km and 5 km runs, respectively.

The total prize pool for the event is Rs 60 lakh.

- Advertisement -

Lt Col Rawat said over 4,500 participants have so far registered for the marathon.

The event has also given a significant boost to mountain sports, adventure activities, and tourism in the region, officials said.

Khandu will flag off the marathon from Tawang Stadium in the presence of Gajraj Corps GOC Lt Gen Gambhir Singh and Ball of Fire Division GOC Maj Gen KS Grewal, among others, they said.

Additionally, a display of Army equipment and cultural shows will be held. (PTI)