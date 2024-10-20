24 C
Guwahati
Sunday, October 20, 2024
type here...

Preparations for Tawang International Marathon in full swing

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, Oct 19: Preparations for the second edition of the Tawang International Marathon are in full swing, a defence official said.

The high-altitude marathon, dubbed the ‘Queen of High-Altitude Runs’, is being jointly organised by the Indian Army and the Arunachal Pradesh government on October 24, defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

- Advertisement -

He said it is a key event in promoting the civil-military bonhomie in the scenic border town of Tawang.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition last year, Chief Minister Pema Khandu declared the marathon an annual international event during the launch of its website, www.tawangmarathon, in July.

The state government has extended a grant of Rs 2 crore to support the event, which expects to see over 5,000 participants in the full and half marathon of 10 km and 5 km runs, respectively.

The total prize pool for the event is Rs 60 lakh.

- Advertisement -

Lt Col Rawat said over 4,500 participants have so far registered for the marathon.

The event has also given a significant boost to mountain sports, adventure activities, and tourism in the region, officials said.

Khandu will flag off the marathon from Tawang Stadium in the presence of Gajraj Corps GOC Lt Gen Gambhir Singh and Ball of Fire Division GOC Maj Gen KS Grewal, among others, they said.

Additionally, a display of Army equipment and cultural shows will be held. (PTI)

Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NGH’s farmers, producer groups receives Cheques under FOCUS

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India 10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers 8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies 10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season