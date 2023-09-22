Arunachal to host high-altitude marathon in Tawang

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 21: Arunachal Pradesh is gearing up for a high-altitude marathon set to take place on

October 1st in Tawang, at an impressive elevation of 10,000 feet above sea level. This event, organized

in collaboration with the Indian Army and the Arunachal Pradesh government, will be the first of its kind

in India.

The primary aim of the Tawang Marathon is to promote adventure sports and create a marathon trail

that can boost tourism in the state. It is expected to attract a significant number of marathon

enthusiasts from all corners of the country.

Chief minister Pema Khandu has expressed his enthusiasm for this exceptional event, emphasizing the

stunning natural beauty, rugged mountains, and pristine valleys of Tawang. He encourages everyone to

participate and not miss the opportunity to be part of something special. Arunachal Pradesh, often

referred to as the Land of Dawn-lit Mountains, welcomes visitors from around the world and seeks more

attention from the global tourism community.

The marathon was officially announced in June, with chief minister Khandu being the first to enroll.

Recently, he conducted a review of the marathon preparations in Tawang, along with local MLA Tsering

Tashi, Deputy Commissioner Kangki Darrang, Zila Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu, and 190 Mountain

Brigade Commander Brig V S Rajput.

The Tawang Marathon will feature full marathon, half-marathon, 10 km, and 5 km races. Notably, the

Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and key Central Armed Police Forces like ITBP and SSB will all

participate.

This historic race event, set in such a unique location, is a first in the country’s history. It’s a fantastic

initiative to promote adventure sports and boost the tourism industry. Arunachal Pradesh eagerly awaits

marathon runners from all corners of India.