Prime Accused Sonam Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya, Investigation Deepens in Murder Case

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

SHILLONG, JUNE 11: Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, has been arrested by the Meghalaya Police and placed under three-day transit remand. She has been taken to the Shillong Sadar Police Station for questioning. Sonam was taken to Ganesh Das Hospital on the morning of June 11 for a routine medical check-up as per standard procedure.

Along with the same case, four other accused — Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand — were taken to Guwahati airport by Shillong Police. Authorities have obtained a seven-day transit remand for the group to further investigate. The four of them are likely to be produced before a court in Shillong, where the police will request an extension of their remand for further questioning.

Based on the police sources, police investigators are strictly questioning Sonam to track her movements in the days preceding the crime. They are particularly trying to find out if she had traveled from Indore to Ghazipur prior to being found near a roadside restaurant on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway. In a major breakthrough, the police have seized clothes that they suspect were worn by accused Vishal Singh Chauhan on the day of the suspected murder. These materials are to be dispatched for forensic examination.

The case has attracted general attention owing to its brutality and the fact that suspects come from across different states. Sonam’s recently wedded husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, was found dead on June 2 in Sohra’s gorge, near Cherrapunji.

