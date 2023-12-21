12 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 21, 2023
type here...

Prohibitory orders imposed in Pasighat after ‘lock-down’ call in colleges

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, Dec 20: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC were imposed at Pasighat, the headquarters of East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, on Wednesday following an ‘indefinite lock-down’ call given by an organisation against two colleges in the district.

The organisation, Adi Baane Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW), gave the call from Wednesday to press for its demand that most of the appointments in the College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) and the College of Agriculture (CoA) be made from the state’s scheduled tribe community.

- Advertisement -

Apprehending law and order issues and public disturbance in the college campuses, district magistrate Tayi Taggu on Wednesday passed the orders prohibiting gathering of five or more people and carrying arms in the entire Pasighat town.

The ABKYW has been demanding, among others, 80 per cent job reservation for Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe in group A and B posts and 100 per cent reservation in group C and D posts.

On December 13, the ABKYW gave an ultimatum of seven days to the authorities to resolve the issue. The “lock-down” was announced after the expiry of one week.

The ABKYW staged an eight-hour dharna at CHF and CoA campuses on December 4. (PTI)

Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers
Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers
Top 10 Most Expensive Players In IPL History
Top 10 Most Expensive Players In IPL History
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘Backward classes’ removed from MPSC regulations

The Hills Times - 0
Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers Top 10 Most Expensive Players In IPL History Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year 5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India 10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look