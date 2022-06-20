Protest In Manipur Demanding Legal Action Against Nupur, Naveen

IMPHAL, June 19 (NNN): Hundreds of people took part in a protest in Manipur’s Thoubal district who demanded legal actions against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal over their controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

The protest at a community hall at Yairipok Changamdabi was jointly organised by Changamdabi Muhammadan Club and Changamdabi Ulama Body.

Placards read as “Arrest Nupur Sharma and Navin Jindal”, “We love Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him”, “Our Prophet, our pride”, etc. etc., were displayed at the protest site.

Dr Mukti Muhammad Nursalim, a spokesperson of the Changamdabi Ulama Body said that they were protesting strongly condemning the recent remarks of the Nupur Sharma and Navin Jindal. “Every citizen of the country, irrespective of the religion he/she follows, should condemn such irresponsible remarks of the responsible persons of a political party”, he said. He then alleged that the two suspended BJP leaders had desecrated pluralism, secularism and the ‘unity in diversity’ based constitution of the country. To protect the sanctity of the Constitution, harsh punishment should be awarded to Nupur Sharma and Navin Jindal, he demanded.

Mention may be made here that the BJP had suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi media cell chief Navin Jindal after they made controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad recently.