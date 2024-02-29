Protests in Manipur demanding end of truce with Kuki militants

IMPHAL, Feb 28: Sit-in-demonstrations staged across the valley districts of strife-hit Manipur on Wednesday demanded abrogation of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the Kuki militant groups.

On the same demand, torch rallies were also organized across the valley districts with women clad in red cloths participating in the rallies.

The demonstrations also raised demands like implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and withdrawal of “double standard” Assam Rifles from Manipur.

Besides the demonstrations staged in the localities and villages, vendors of almost all the major markets across the valley also suspended their business for a few hours during the day and staged the sit-in-demonstration in their respective markets.

Vendors of all-women-run markets in Imphal’s Khwairamband Keithel also joined the demonstration, suspending their business transaction for a few hours.

The demonstrations were staged in response to a call given by Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the apex body pressing the state government and the Centre to end the SoO agreement with the Kuki militant group.

The COCOMI has been pressing the Centre not to extend the suspension of operation (SoO) truce with the Kuki militant groups, which is due to expire on Thursday.

As a part of the campaign, the committee had on Tuesday appealed to all womenfolk to take out a rally in all villages and localities by donning red clothes from 7 pm onwards.

While giving the call, COCOMI coordinator Somorendro Thokchom had told the media that the Centre still seems to be not taking the situation in Manipur seriously.

He alleged that the Kuki militants are actively taking part in the attack against Meiteis by violating the ground rules of the SoO pact and it has become an open secret.