Puri interacts with beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana in Nagaland

KOHIMA, Nov 4: Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri on

Saturday visited Tuensang district in Nagaland and interacted

with the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana.

Puri said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra

Modi, Northeast is witnessing development, according to an

official statement.

He said that he was happy to see so many beneficiaries of the

Ujjwala Yojana in Tuensang.

To make liquified petroleum gas (LPG) available to rural and

deprived poor households, the government launched Pradhan

Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in May 2016, to provide deposit-free LPG

connections to adult women of poor households.

Puri said that during the pandemic, the Centre launched many

schemes that raised the living standards of the people,

especially women, of the country.

Puri, who is also the housing and urban affairs minister, said he

will take up the shopping mall and parking project in Tuensang

town, according to the statement.

During the visit, he was accompanied by state Housing Minister

Bashangmongba Chang, Youth Resource & Sports Advisor

Keoshu Yimkhiung, MLAs Imtichuba and Benei M Lamthiu, and

state BJP president Benjamin Yepthomi. (PTI)