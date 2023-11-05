Puri interacts with beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana in Nagaland

KOHIMA, Nov 4: Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri on
Saturday visited Tuensang district in Nagaland and interacted
with the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana.
Puri said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra
Modi, Northeast is witnessing development, according to an
official statement.
He said that he was happy to see so many beneficiaries of the
Ujjwala Yojana in Tuensang.
To make liquified petroleum gas (LPG) available to rural and
deprived poor households, the government launched Pradhan
Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in May 2016, to provide deposit-free LPG
connections to adult women of poor households.
Puri said that during the pandemic, the Centre launched many
schemes that raised the living standards of the people,
especially women, of the country.
Puri, who is also the housing and urban affairs minister, said he
will take up the shopping mall and parking project in Tuensang
town, according to the statement.
During the visit, he was accompanied by state Housing Minister
Bashangmongba Chang, Youth Resource & Sports Advisor
Keoshu Yimkhiung, MLAs Imtichuba and Benei M Lamthiu, and
state BJP president Benjamin Yepthomi. (PTI)
