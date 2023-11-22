Rahul, Priyanka to visit Tripura in December: Cong leader

AGARTALA, Nov 21: Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi
and Priyanka Gandhi will visit Tripura in December, a senior
party leader said here on Tuesday.
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are busy campaigning for the
assembly elections. Once it gets over, they will visit Tripura to
seek blessings from Maa Tripurasundari, AICC secretary
Szarita Laitphlang told reporters at the Congress Bhavan
here.
“The counting of votes in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh,
Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will take place on
December 3. After government formation in these states,
Rahul-ji and Priyanka Gandhi will visit the state. Most
probably, they will come separately in the second and third
week of December,” she said.
Earlier, TPCC president Asish Kumar Saha and Laitphlang held
a meeting with leaders of Mahila Congress to prepare for
next year’s Lok Sabha polls.
The northeastern state has two Lok Sabha constituencies,
West Tripura and East Tripura. The BJP had won both the
seats in the 2019 elections. (PTI)