Rain Causes Havoc in Tripura

25 Houses Damaged, 12 People in Relief Camps

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, Aug 2: Heavy rains on Wednesday wreaked havoc across Tripura, damaging 25 houses and prompting 12 people to seek shelter in relief camps. According to a report from the State Emergency Operation Centre, Teliamura in Khowai district saw one house completely destroyed and three others partially damaged. In Karbook, Gomati District, three landslides occurred, including at Chelagang Mahadev Para, Bairagi Dukan Mantri Das Para, and Ramchandra. These areas were cleared by the PWD and Forest Department, but six houses were partly damaged and 16 houses severely affected.

In the subdivisions of Belonia, Sabroom, and Santirbazar, landslides and uprooted trees were reported. Clearing operations by PWD, SDRF, and Fire Services and Emergency officials are ongoing in some areas.

The report also noted that major rivers in Tripura, including Howrah, Khowai, and Gomati, are currently flowing below expected flood levels. However, the Muhuri river in the South District has crossed the danger level, and the Feni river has surpassed the expected level.

A warning has been issued for thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places across all districts of Tripura. Specifically, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas over South and Gomati Districts.

