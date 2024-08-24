Tripura flood causes Rs 5000 Cr damage

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 23: Due to very heavy and continuous rainfall since August 19, Tripura is facing an unprecedented flood situation. Gomati, South Tripura, Unakoti and West Tripura Districts have been severely affected. However, there was comparatively less rainfall (the highest 17mm at Sonamura) in the last 24 hours on August 23, bringing some relief to the people.

Today the chief minister conducted an aerial survey and made a physical visit to the flood-affected areas at Khilpara in Gomati and Bokafa in South Tripura Districts along with senior officials of the state administration.

He is regularly monitoring rescue, relief and response operations, as informed by the secretary of the revenue department Brijesh Pandey during a press meet held at the State Emergency Operation Centre today.

Giving detailed updates on the flood situation in the state the revenue secretary said that the water level of rivers is now below the danger level in all rivers except Gomati at Sonamura.

A total of 558 relief camps have been opened by the District Administration since August 19 to provide shelter to approximately 1.28 lakh persons in the State. The District Administration is providing necessary emergency relief, including food, drinking water, medical help etc., in relief camps. Notably, communications have been restored to many parts of Gomati and South Tripura District.

The revenue secretary informed that to date, 24 persons have lost their lives, 2 are injured and 2 persons are reported to be missing. Preliminary reports suggest extensive damages to physical infrastructure (like roads, power, buildings) and agriculture crops, houses, fishery ponds, livestock etc.

The actual figures will be known only after the field assessment is completed. As per preliminary estimates, the State expects damages to property to the tune of approximately Rs. 5000 crore. Many areas are yet to be visited for preliminary damage estimates, as the focus has been on relief and rescue operations.

The rescue operations are now continuing only in Gomati and South Tripura Districts. As of now 6 Teams of NDRF and 6 Teams of SDRF are conducting rescue operations. Helicopters have conducted sorties for relief operations in marooned vulnerable locations.

As of today, over 11,000 food packets have been dispatched for distribution. The distribution process is ongoing in affected areas. It will continue tomorrow also.

As per the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) forecast, light to moderate rainfall will continue to occur for today and tomorrow in many parts of the State. Due to the improvement of weather, the situation is improving slowly. But the administration advises people to take precautions as heavy rains are predicted in many parts over the next few days.