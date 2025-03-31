23.7 C
Rajasthan’s legacy enriches our nation: Arunachal Guv

ITANAGAR, March 30: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Sunday praised the people of Rajasthan for their contributions to Arunachal Pradesh’s development and unwavering efforts in preserving and sharing their cultural heritage.

“Rajasthan’s history is not just the pride of the state but an integral part of India’s glorious heritage, defined by valour, patriotism, and rich traditions,” the governor said at a special celebration held at Raj Bhavan here, to mark Rajasthan Foundation Day.

The event, organised in the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, symbolised cultural harmony, reinforcing the deep-rooted connections between the people of Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh, a Raj Bhavan release stated.

Parnaik emphasised the importance of celebrating the foundation days of different states, highlighting how such events foster national unity, goodwill, and stronger inter-state ties.

He reiterated that the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ vision, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a powerful force in strengthening India’s unity in diversity.

The celebration was a vibrant showcase of Rajasthani traditions, featuring mesmerising performances of the ‘Ghoomar’ dance and the energetic ‘Dhamal’ folk song, the release said.

Adding a local touch, children from the Child Care Institute at Oju Mission presented the beautiful  Arunachal Hamara’ dance, reflecting the essence of cultural integration. The event saw enthusiastic participation from the Rajasthani community, including senior bureaucrats and entrepreneurs, it said.

A special message from Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde was read out, further strengthening the spirit of unity.

To conclude the celebrations on a delicious note, attendees were treated to a spread of authentic Rajasthani delicacies, including ‘Dal Baati Churma’, ‘Ghewar’, and ‘Moong Ka Halwa’, leaving everyone with a taste of Rajasthan’s rich culinary heritage, the release added. (PTI)

