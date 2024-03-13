17 C
Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojna launched in East Garo Hills

HT Correspondent

WILLIAMNAGAR, March 12: Meghalaya soil and water conservation minister, Marcuise N Marak, launched the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojna (RKVY) scheme for Doktilgre and Dinaminggre villages in East Garo Hills district on Tuesday.

Launching the scheme, Marcuise informed the gathering that chief minister, Conrad K Sangma had been working tirelessly to transform the state into a 10 billion economy’ by bringing in various developmental projects through different government departments. Williamnagar has witnessed a significant change in terms of development under the leadership of the chief minister

“The RKVY scheme will immensely benefit local farmers of Dinaminggre and Doktilgre villages by helping them in increasing their agricultural produce. It will help the farmers to opt for multiple cropping, thereby uplifting the standard of living of the villagers. Our government is initiating steps to uplift the farmers and the farmers in turn should extend their cooperation,” Marcuise said.

The others who spoke on the occasion included the Rongjeng SDO (C), Reuben Ch Momin and the representatives from Dinaminggre and Doktilgre villages.

Earlier during the day, the minister inaugurated the newly constructed Muga Grainage Hall at Pilot Extension Centre (PEC) at Samanda Megapgre.

