Recruitment awareness lecture held

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 29: The director recruiting, Army Recruiting Office, Rangapahar interacted with the NCC cadets at Pre-Vayu Sainik Camp (PVSC-01) at Patkai Christian College, Chumukedima.

The awareness and motivational lecture included various aspects of Agniveer Recruitment Scheme, its benefits, various schemes for officers’ entry, registration on Join Indian Army website, other recruitment procedures and other important miscellaneous issues. The lecture was attended by 206 cadets and 9 faculty members of various NCC Battalions and company of Nagaland Group HQ.

The camp is being organised by 1 Nagaland Air Squardon NCC, Dimapur at Patkai Christian College, Chumoukedima.