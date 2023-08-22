Girl cadets require no reservation to march ahead

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 21: With the induction of girl cadets in Sainik

Schools as the high point, Sainik School Punglwa in Nagaland

organised a series of fortnight-long activities from August 5 to

August 19 in commemoration of the 77 th Independence Day.

Gracing the Independence Day celebration in the school, Lt Col

Leena Bajaj, the officiating principal of the school, highlighted

the induction of girl cadets in the sainik schools across the

country as a landmark change in bringing gender equality.

She said the girl cadets require no special treatment, no

reservation and no separate contingent to march ahead.

“They march shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts

in all spheres of activities,” Bajaj said.

Bajaj also spoke about the infrastructure and aesthetic changes

taking place in the school. She said the school is excelling in the

sports and cultural competitions in the entire North East region.

However, she said more efforts are needed in the academic

sphere.

Bajaj asserted that Sainik School Punglwa, the pride of

Nagaland, would strive hard in the spirit of the school motto

“We Learn We Serve”.

An ex-student of Sainik School Imphal Lt Col Kiran Meitei gave a

motivational lecture on joining the Indian Army on August 12.

The 15-day activities included a programme on the importance

of food safety and good food safety habits, motivational lecture

on duty towards learning, online training on leveraging digital

technology for school and teachers education, lesson on

importance of discipline, motivational trip of cadets of Class VI

to Zoological Park and Green Park in Dimapur, Meri Mati Mera

Desh and Har Ghar Tiranga campaigns, online training

programme on Pradhanacharya Yojna for Growth for

implementation of academic reforms in CBSE schools, talk on

health and hygiene, visit of Class VII cadets to Kohima War

Cemetery and World War II museum at Kisama, Sadbhavana

Diwas observance and tree plantation drive among others.

Two cadets of the school qualified level online NDA WIZQUIZE

2023 to the zonal round, conducted by NEXUS Consultancy on

August 16 and August 19.