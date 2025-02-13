Remain calm, don’t fall prey to unverified news: Manipur govt to public

IMPHAL, Feb 12: Amid the prevailing political uncertainty in Manipur, the state government has urged recently to all citizens to remain calm and not to fall prey to unverified news, rumours or misinformation that may cause unnecessary panic or disrupt peace and harmony in the state. In recent times, misleading information has been circulated through various channels, causing confusion and unrest.

In a statement issued by Manipur chief secretary PK Singh, the state government said, “It has also come to the notice of the government that certain unscrupulous individuals and groups may deliberately attempt to incite unrest, disrupt harmony and spread fear among the public using false information, inflammatory content or fabricated narratives”. The statement cautioned that such attempts are intended to create lawlessness, and the public is strongly advised not to give heed to such misinformation or incitement.

To ensure that people receive accurate information, the state government has set up a control room where citizens can verify any news or information they come across. The control room can be reached at 9485280419 and is operational 24×7.

Maintaining peace, and law and order is a collective responsibility, and the government “strongly advises” all residents to remain vigilant against those trying to create disturbances. It added that any attempt to incite violence or disrupt harmony will be dealt with strictly as per the law.

The state government also urged community leaders, civil society organizations, religious leaders, student organisations, intellectuals and citizens to come together to foster unity and work towards rebuilding trust amongst all communities. “Let us prioritize peace, understanding and development for the betterment of our beloved state. For any clarifications, citizens are encouraged to contact the control room or their nearest authorities. Let us work together to keep the state safe, peaceful and united,” it added. (NNN)