24 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 13, 2025
type here...

Remain calm, don’t fall prey to unverified news: Manipur govt to public

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Feb 12: Amid the prevailing political uncertainty in Manipur, the state government has urged recently to all citizens to remain calm and not to fall prey to unverified news, rumours or misinformation that may cause unnecessary panic or disrupt peace and harmony in the state. In recent times, misleading information has been circulated through various channels, causing confusion and unrest.

In a statement issued by Manipur chief secretary PK Singh, the state government said, “It has also come to the notice of the government that certain unscrupulous individuals and groups may deliberately attempt to incite unrest, disrupt harmony and spread fear among the public using false information, inflammatory content or fabricated narratives”. The statement cautioned that such attempts are intended to create lawlessness, and the public is strongly advised not to give heed to such misinformation or incitement.

- Advertisement -

To ensure that people receive accurate information, the state government has set up a control room where citizens can verify any news or information they come across. The control room can be reached at 9485280419 and is operational 24×7.

Related Posts:

Maintaining peace, and law and order is a collective responsibility, and the government “strongly advises” all residents to remain vigilant against those trying to create disturbances. It added that any attempt to incite violence or disrupt harmony will be dealt with strictly as per the law.

The state government also urged community leaders, civil society organizations, religious leaders, student organisations, intellectuals and citizens to come together to foster unity and work towards rebuilding trust amongst all communities. “Let us prioritize peace, understanding and development for the betterment of our beloved state. For any clarifications, citizens are encouraged to contact the control room or their nearest authorities. Let us work together to keep the state safe, peaceful and united,” it added. (NNN)

Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways
Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways
7 Offbeat Places To Visit In Darjeeling
7 Offbeat Places To Visit In Darjeeling
8 Most Beautiful Hill Stations in South India for Nature Lovers
8 Most Beautiful Hill Stations in South India for Nature Lovers
10 Most Expensive Rose In The World
10 Most Expensive Rose In The World
10 Romantic Destinations In India Perfect For Valentine’s Day
10 Romantic Destinations In India Perfect For Valentine’s Day

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

13 February, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways 7 Offbeat Places To Visit In Darjeeling 8 Most Beautiful Hill Stations in South India for Nature Lovers 10 Most Expensive Rose In The World 10 Romantic Destinations In India Perfect For Valentine’s Day