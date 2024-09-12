Retrofitting work to commence at IGM hospital: Tripura CM

AGARTALA, Sept 11: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said the government has decided to undertake retrofitting work at the old building of Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGM) here for its proper protection.

Earlier, IGM Hospital, situated in the heart of the city, was known as Victoria Memorial Hospital.

“The government has decided to protect the heritage building of IGM hospital which was established by Maharaja Bir Chandra Manikya Bahadur in 1873 and later upgraded by Maharaja Radha Kishore Manikya Bahadur,” the chief minister wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

He said the heritage structure, which was built during the Manikya dynasty, will undergo retrofitting work.

The health department will execute the work at the heritage building.

At present, Tripura Government Dental College (TGDC), a nursing college and a referral hospital are housed at IGM Hospital. (PTI)