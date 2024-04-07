Rio appeals to vote for PDA candidate for strong representation in Lok Sabha

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, April 6: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio appealed to the electorate of the state to cast their vote in favour of the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) consensus candidate from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) Dr Chumben Murry in the upcoming elections for the Nagaland Lok Sabha seat so that the people of the state can have a strong representation in the lower house of the Parliament.

Addressing two separate rallies in Mokokchung and Wokha district on Friday, Rio, who is a senior NDPP leader, said he was confident that Murry would represent the people of Nagaland in the Lok Sabha effectively.

The rallies also saw the participation of Naga People’s Front Legislature Party leader Kuzholuzo Nienu, MLAs Nuklutoshi and Imkong L Imchen, among others.

PDA chairman PDA and NDPP president Chingwang Konyak and PDA candidate Murry delivered campaign speeches at the two rallies.