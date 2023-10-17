Rio calls meet to discuss Hornbill Fest celebration

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Oct 16: Nagaland chief minister has convened a
meeting with all line departments/sectoral departments in the
secretariat conference hall in Kohima on October 18 to discuss
the status of preparation and road map for the celebration of
the 24th edition of famed the Hornbill Festival 2023.
Various Naga tribes converge at the much-celebrated festival of
festivals of Nagaland held every year at the Naga Heritage
village in Kisama, 12 km from Kohima, from December 1 to
December 10 to showcase their diverse and beautiful traditions
and cultures.
The Hornbill Festival is being organised every year by the state
government since 2000 to showcase the unique culture and
traditions of the Nagas at a common platform where all the
Naga tribes partake in the festival with their vibrant culture and
traditions.
The guests and visitors are enthralled with daring and dashing
performances by different ethnic tribes with their cultural
songs and dances during the festival.
CM Rio, earlier, directed that the chopper services should be
available during the Hornbill Festival so that tourists get the
opportunity to be part of the vibrant festival.
In 2022, a total of 1,17,753 tourists and visitors, both domestic
and international, thronged the 10-day festival.
Besides the cultural performances by various cultural troupes,
events such as Hornbill Music Festival Naga Chef, HIPFEST,
chicken coop making competition, Naga thali eating
competition, catapult target competition, flower, fruits,
vegetable and spices competition, art gallery, live
demonstrations of traditional Naga bamboo sliver and mat
making, traditional wood carving, etc. are held for the audience
to experience the Naga way of life in person.
Toyota India will be presenting the 24th edition of the Hornbill
Music Festival this year.
As the year draws to a close, the culmination of the festive
season kindles an illuminating spirit within the hearts and souls
of the Naga community. The impending arrival of the most
renowned celebration in Nagaland incites a palpable sense of
enthusiasm and anticipation.