Rio calls meet to discuss Hornbill Fest celebration

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 16: Nagaland chief minister has convened a

meeting with all line departments/sectoral departments in the

secretariat conference hall in Kohima on October 18 to discuss

the status of preparation and road map for the celebration of

the 24th edition of famed the Hornbill Festival 2023.

Various Naga tribes converge at the much-celebrated festival of

festivals of Nagaland held every year at the Naga Heritage

village in Kisama, 12 km from Kohima, from December 1 to

December 10 to showcase their diverse and beautiful traditions

and cultures.

The Hornbill Festival is being organised every year by the state

government since 2000 to showcase the unique culture and

traditions of the Nagas at a common platform where all the

Naga tribes partake in the festival with their vibrant culture and

traditions.

The guests and visitors are enthralled with daring and dashing

performances by different ethnic tribes with their cultural

songs and dances during the festival.

CM Rio, earlier, directed that the chopper services should be

available during the Hornbill Festival so that tourists get the

opportunity to be part of the vibrant festival.

In 2022, a total of 1,17,753 tourists and visitors, both domestic

and international, thronged the 10-day festival.

Besides the cultural performances by various cultural troupes,

events such as Hornbill Music Festival Naga Chef, HIPFEST,

chicken coop making competition, Naga thali eating

competition, catapult target competition, flower, fruits,

vegetable and spices competition, art gallery, live

demonstrations of traditional Naga bamboo sliver and mat

making, traditional wood carving, etc. are held for the audience

to experience the Naga way of life in person.

Toyota India will be presenting the 24th edition of the Hornbill

Music Festival this year.

As the year draws to a close, the culmination of the festive

season kindles an illuminating spirit within the hearts and souls

of the Naga community. The impending arrival of the most

renowned celebration in Nagaland incites a palpable sense of

enthusiasm and anticipation.