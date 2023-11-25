Rio reviews work progress for Hornbill festival

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Nov 24: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio held a
review meeting with line departments/sectoral departments to
discuss the preparation for the upcoming Hornbill Festival 2023
at Bamboo Heritage hall at Kisama on Friday.
Rio also inaugurated a two-day food and music festival as a
prelude to the festival at Kisama Heritage village.
He inspected and took stock of the work progress and
preparedness for the 24 th edition of the festival to be held from
December 1.
Addressing the meeting, he expressed his happiness at the
work progress. He said many guests, including officials from
other countries, will be attending the festival.
Rio urged all concerned to sincerely look into various problems
and issues for the success of the festival.
He also highlighted the importance of cleanliness and called
upon the gathering to create awareness of it. He asked the
people to help and cater to the needs of the tourists to have a
pleasant stay and take away good memories of Nagaland.
Rio also called upon the business community to sale quality
products at a competitive price.
The CM appreciated the Eastern Nagaland Public Organisation
for resolving to participate in the upcoming festival. He also
acknowledged the progress made over the years in celebrating
the festival. He also hoped that this year’s edition would be
celebrated in a grand manner.
Tourism minister Temjen Imna Along, speaking at the
programme, appreciated Rio for envisioning the festival and
bringing all the tribes together to showcase their rich culture
and traditions, and also providing a platform to the local
entrepreneurs.
He also appreciated the line departments for their effort in
making the festival a success.
The line departments such as tourism, art and culture and agri
and allied departments highlighted the progress and activities
to be taken up by the respective departments during the
festival.
Among others, this year’s edition of the Hornbill music festival
will see participation of bands from Germany, USA, Colombia,
South Korea, some of the biggest names in the Indian music
scene and the best that Nagaland and the north east.
The main hornbill stage will feature 40+ bands/acts comprising
of 800 artists from December 1 to December 10.