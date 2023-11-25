Rio reviews work progress for Hornbill festival

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Nov 24: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio held a

review meeting with line departments/sectoral departments to

discuss the preparation for the upcoming Hornbill Festival 2023

at Bamboo Heritage hall at Kisama on Friday.

Rio also inaugurated a two-day food and music festival as a

prelude to the festival at Kisama Heritage village.

He inspected and took stock of the work progress and

preparedness for the 24 th edition of the festival to be held from

December 1.

Addressing the meeting, he expressed his happiness at the

work progress. He said many guests, including officials from

other countries, will be attending the festival.

Rio urged all concerned to sincerely look into various problems

and issues for the success of the festival.

He also highlighted the importance of cleanliness and called

upon the gathering to create awareness of it. He asked the

people to help and cater to the needs of the tourists to have a

pleasant stay and take away good memories of Nagaland.

Rio also called upon the business community to sale quality

products at a competitive price.

The CM appreciated the Eastern Nagaland Public Organisation

for resolving to participate in the upcoming festival. He also

acknowledged the progress made over the years in celebrating

the festival. He also hoped that this year’s edition would be

celebrated in a grand manner.

Tourism minister Temjen Imna Along, speaking at the

programme, appreciated Rio for envisioning the festival and

bringing all the tribes together to showcase their rich culture

and traditions, and also providing a platform to the local

entrepreneurs.

He also appreciated the line departments for their effort in

making the festival a success.

The line departments such as tourism, art and culture and agri

and allied departments highlighted the progress and activities

to be taken up by the respective departments during the

festival.

Among others, this year’s edition of the Hornbill music festival

will see participation of bands from Germany, USA, Colombia,

South Korea, some of the biggest names in the Indian music

scene and the best that Nagaland and the north east.

The main hornbill stage will feature 40+ bands/acts comprising

of 800 artists from December 1 to December 10.