Rozgar Mela 2024: 207 Youths in Shillong Step into New Careers

Wednesday, October 30: At the recent Rozgar Mela 2024, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, presented appointment letters to 207 aspiring candidates, marking a significant moment for job seekers in Shillong. Held on Tuesday, the event celebrated the launch of promising careers for young people, reinforcing the government’s mission to create a self-reliant and economically secure India. This year’s Rozgar Mela was not merely a distribution event but a powerful statement of the government’s commitment to fostering opportunities for growth and stability for youth nationwide. Addressing the gathering, Margherita emphasized that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, or a self-sufficient India, which aims to boost the country’s economic and industrial foundation, driving progress across diverse sectors and geographies.

“This occasion is not just another event,” said Margherita in his speech to the assembled candidates. “It’s a true celebration of new beginnings and boundless potential for our youth. Today, we witness dreams becoming reality, and we celebrate the future, which shines brightly with your ambitions and aspirations.” He emphasized that each job appointment was a step toward the collective goal of a developed and prosperous India, where everyone has a chance to contribute to national progress and personal growth.

As part of the Rozgar Mela initiative, more than 51,000 appointment letters were distributed across India, offering roles across various government departments and ministries. According to Margherita, these appointments symbolize the government’s promise to leave no citizen behind on India’s path toward becoming a prosperous and progressive nation. “It is a day that highlights our shared commitment to growth, self-sufficiency, and inclusivity for all Indians,” the minister said.

In Meghalaya alone, 207 appointment letters were issued, with 191 of these placements in the Department of Post, 15 in the Railways, and one with the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya. The event drew young achievers from across the Northeast, including aspirants from Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, and Assam, showcasing the government’s reach into the vibrant and diverse regions of India. Minister Margherita commended the youth for their dedication, which he said is essential for advancing the nation’s development. “Today is about you, not just numbers or statistics,” he said. “You are the representatives of our government’s vision for India, and your integrity and commitment will drive the growth of our motherland, India.”

The event resonated with the hopeful energy of the candidates and their families, who gathered to witness the launch of promising careers. In a message directed to families and the community, Margherita congratulated the new appointees, acknowledging that the day marked a proud moment not only for the individuals but also for the nation as a whole. He encouraged them to work diligently, uphold strong values, and contribute to a prosperous future that benefits every Indian. The minister’s words highlighted the government’s vision for a vibrant, self-sustaining India that values inclusivity and growth for all.

After the formal proceedings, Minister Margherita spoke to the media, reflecting on the success of the Rozgar Mela as an event that has uplifted countless lives. Held across 40 locations nationwide, the mela was a true milestone in the government’s mission to address unemployment and drive social and economic growth through government placements. Margherita expressed his pride in seeing hundreds of young people, who were eager to start their new roles, expressing gratitude for the government’s dedication to supporting youth employment and economic security.

Rozgar Mela 2024 exemplifies the government’s effort to bring meaningful change to the employment landscape, particularly in regions like the Northeast, where infrastructure and job creation are essential for balanced development across the country. This initiative aligns with the government’s long-term goals of not only providing jobs but fostering a culture of dedication and pride in public service among young Indians. For the newly appointed candidates in Shillong and beyond, this event represents a turning point and a call to actively shape the country’s future with their hard work and dedication.