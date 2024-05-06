RPF seizes narcotic drugs worth over Rs 51 lakh in Dimapur

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 5: The Dimapur post of RPF seized narcotic drugs worth over Rs 51 lakh under ‘operation narcos’ of the RPF in Dimapur in the past four months from January to April.

Informing this at a press conference here on Saturday, Bimal Chandra Das, assistant security commissioner, RPF, Dimapur, said the seized narcotic drugs included suspected brown sugar worth over Rs 50 lakh and ganja worth Rs 65,000.

Listing the number of seizures and persons arrested in various cases in the last four months, Das said under operation ‘smuggled goods of foreign origin’, goods worth over Rs 1.99 crore were seized.

He said under operation ‘nanhe farishte’, the RPF unit rescued 20 minors, 13 boys and seven girls, and handed them over to Child Line, Dimapur, in the last four months. A woman was rescued under ‘operation sewa’ and was handed over to Sakhi Shelter Home, Dimapur.

Under ‘yatri suraksha’, two persons were arrested with the belongings of other passengers during the period. They were handed over to GRPS, Dimapur. One person was arrested for trying to drug a passenger to steal his personal belongings. He too was handed over to GRPS, Dimapur.

Altogether 176 cases were registered and 182 persons were arrested in connection with different cases in the last four months, Das added.

In the meanwhile, Das informed that an advertisement for filling up 4,026 posts in the RPF, including over 200 posts of sub-inspectors, has been published.

He appealed to the Naga youth to apply for the posts, saying none of the job aspirants from Nagaland applied for any post in the RPF since 2009.

During a felicitation function recently, Das said the RPF appealed to Arjuna awardee and the only woman Olympian from Nagaland Chakravolo Sworu to approach the job-aspiring Naga youth to apply for jobs in the RPF through her social media platforms and other contacts.