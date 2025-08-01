RPP seeks to know status of Naga pacts from interlocutor Mishra

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 31: The Rising People’s Party (RPP) recently sought to know from the Centre’s interlocutor for Naga talks AK Mishra the present status of the Framework Agreement signed with the NSCN-IM and the Agreed Position signed with the working committee of the Naga National Political Groups.

- Advertisement -

In a release, the RPP asked whether these agreements are still relevant and whether Mishra has managed to bring all the warring factions on board for a final settlement of the Naga issue.

“If yes, what is the time frame for this settlement,” it asked, saying these are some of the queries that he needs to answer sincerely.

“Mishra’s latest adventurism is akin to putting the cart before the horse,” the party said.

The RPP also requested Mishra to take a break, “given the constant shifting of goalpost”.

- Advertisement -

The party stated it believed the ongoing Naga-led effort at unity should take precedence.

It said before this elusive factional unity is realised, Mishra should avoid fishing in troubled waters.

Further, it said, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) constituted by the ruling coalition in Nagaland should be disbanded, saying it serves no purpose other than to peddle the propaganda that the NDPP-BJP coalition government is doing something.

According to the RPP, self-serving leaders obsessed with their own individual legacy and fiefdom have failed to understand the pulse of PM Modi’s government.

- Advertisement -

Stating that the recurring pattern of PM Modi’s term is that he respects strength, the RPP said the Nagas too can portray strength through a united front.

“But the same PM who respects strength can also show the same distain, and it’s important that stakeholders understand this reality,” the party said.

It added that entities chasing self-serving goals at the cost of unity should be careful lest history denounce them as puppets and traitors.