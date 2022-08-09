‘Sarkar Apke Dwar’ Camp Held In Tawang

HT Correspondent

TAWANG, Aug 8: The second ‘Sarkar Apke Dwar’ camp of Tawang district for the year 2022-23 was conducted on Monday at Upper Primary School, Khirmu under Kyidphel circle.

Dr Wangdi Lama, DMO Tawang inaugurated the camp in presence of public leader Tenzin Monpa, EAC cum DPO Tawang Choiki Dondup, EAC Kyidphel Tsering Chedon, DDSE Tawang Hridhar Phuntsok, other officials, Gaon burahs and public.

After inauguration, chief guest of the camp along with other officers visited the department stalls, and later felicitated the school toppers of primary and upper primary school of Khirmu village. School uniforms with games and sports equipment from the Education department were distributed to both schools. Vegetable seeds were also distributed free of cost to the gaon burahs for further distribution by GBs to the villagers.

The villagers were made aware about various schemes like ANBY, ANKY, PMEGP, DDUJY, CMAAY, PMAY, etc. Provision for delivery of domestic gas cylinders, opening of new bank accounts, filing of police reports, deposit of electrical charges and various other services and facilities were also made available in the camp.

DMO Dr Wangdi Lama informed the public about Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and importance of vaccination, and other vaccination programmes, while Tenzin Monpa appealed the villagers to hoist national flag in every house from August 13 to 15 and become a part of the national movement ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ to celebrate 75th year of Independence under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.