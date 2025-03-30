23.4 C
Guwahati
Sunday, March 30, 2025
type here...

Satjal Academy 23rd Raising Day

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, March 29: The 23rd Raising Day of the Meitei Huyen Lanlong Sintam Sanglen (Satjal Academy) Toubul Branch, under the Universal Friendship Organization (UFO) Headquarter No. 2 Lamlangdong Battalion, was commemorated on Saturday with a vibrant ceremony.

The event began with the hoisting of the Lord Ibudhou Pakhangba emblemmed flag, accompanied by the stirring notes of a ‘patriot song’ that resonated throughout the gathering.

- Advertisement -

The event also witnessed the presence of several distinguished figures, with Oinam Thoiba, the president of UFO Headquarter No. 2 Lamlangdong Battalion, addressing the gathering.

Related Posts:

In his speech, Thoiba emphasised the significant strides made by UFO in preserving and promoting the Meitei identity, culture, and traditions over the years.

He noted that the organisation, which was established with the noble goal of safeguarding the Meitei way of life, has now become a well-established entity, gaining recognition and respect in the community.

Reiterating the teachings and vision of the late RK Manisana, the founder of UFO, Thoiba paid homage to his legacy.

- Advertisement -

He highlighted how RK Manisana’s commitment to cultural preservation and social unity has shaped the direction of the UFO, ensuring that the organization continues to work toward uplifting the Meitei community and promoting the values of peace and harmony. (NNN)

10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

30 March, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year 10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling 10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April