Satjal Academy 23rd Raising Day

IMPHAL, March 29: The 23rd Raising Day of the Meitei Huyen Lanlong Sintam Sanglen (Satjal Academy) Toubul Branch, under the Universal Friendship Organization (UFO) Headquarter No. 2 Lamlangdong Battalion, was commemorated on Saturday with a vibrant ceremony.

The event began with the hoisting of the Lord Ibudhou Pakhangba emblemmed flag, accompanied by the stirring notes of a ‘patriot song’ that resonated throughout the gathering.

- Advertisement -

The event also witnessed the presence of several distinguished figures, with Oinam Thoiba, the president of UFO Headquarter No. 2 Lamlangdong Battalion, addressing the gathering.

In his speech, Thoiba emphasised the significant strides made by UFO in preserving and promoting the Meitei identity, culture, and traditions over the years.

He noted that the organisation, which was established with the noble goal of safeguarding the Meitei way of life, has now become a well-established entity, gaining recognition and respect in the community.

Reiterating the teachings and vision of the late RK Manisana, the founder of UFO, Thoiba paid homage to his legacy.

- Advertisement -

He highlighted how RK Manisana’s commitment to cultural preservation and social unity has shaped the direction of the UFO, ensuring that the organization continues to work toward uplifting the Meitei community and promoting the values of peace and harmony. (NNN)