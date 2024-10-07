SDRF locates bodies of father and son from flood waters

SHILLONG, Oct 6: Meghalaya’s State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Sunday located two bodies believed to be the occupants of the car they had retrieved on Saturday from flood water at Dalu Sonagre junction under Barengapara Police Station.

The body of an adult male and that of a minor boy was located by the SDRF today in the morning following a search operation which had commenced since Saturday following the retrieval of the vehicle bearing West Bengal registration plates (WB 06 7718, Wagon R).

The SDRF had first located the body of the adult male identified as Bijoy S Sangma, 44 Years old, at 10:19 am from the paddy fields and the body of the minor identified as 13 years old Wian Chigado R Marak was recovered at approximately 10:48 am, a few meters away from where the body of the father was recovered. Both were residents of Rongkhon Songgital, Tura.

The SDRF team has been stationed in flood hit Dalu area since Friday following flash floods due to heavy rainfall. (NNN)