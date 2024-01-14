Sec 144 imposed in Namsai after clashes between groups sparks communal tension

HT Digital,

Itanagar, Jan 14: A curfew has been imposed by the District Administration of Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh, following a violent clash between All Tai Khamti Singpho Youths and Adivasi Youths on the night of January 14, 2024.

- Advertisement -

The incident, which began as a dispute between two individuals, escalated into a communal conflict, leaving over 15 people seriously injured from gunshots and machete attacks. Several vehicles were also reported damaged.

The Deputy Commissioner of Namsai has enacted a prohibition on gatherings of more than four people in certain areas and outlawed the carrying of lethal weapons.

This order will remain in place until further notice, with the Superintendent of Police tasked with its enforcement.

In response to the violence, the local Adivasi community staged a road blockade on National Highway 15, demanding the arrest of the culprits and an apology, as well as medical compensation for those injured.