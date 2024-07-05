30 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 5, 2024
type here...

Security Forces Conduct Search Operations, Recover Arms and Gear

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 5, Friday: In a concerted effort to enhance security and stability, security forces have conducted extensive search operations and area domination activities in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts. The operations led to significant recoveries in both Imphal West and Churachandpur districts.

- Advertisement -

In Imphal West District, the forces recovered a range of tactical and protective gear. The items seized included 08 BP jackets covers without plates, 20 sleeping bags, a pair of BP plates, 02 BP helmets, 05 camouflage pants, 02 camouflage jackets, 01 olive green full sleeve shirt, and 01 shoulder pistol holster.

Simultaneously, in Churachandpur District, the operations led to the recovery of arms and ammunition. The items seized included 03 Pumpi and 01 improvised Pumpi shell.

These operations are part of ongoing efforts by security forces to ensure the safety and security of the regions, targeting areas identified as vulnerable to potential threats. The recoveries underscore the importance of these operations in maintaining peace and order in the affected districts.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Amritpal Singh to Be Flown to Delhi for Swearing-In Ceremony

The Hills Times -