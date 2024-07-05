Security Forces Conduct Search Operations, Recover Arms and Gear

In Imphal West District, the forces recovered a range of tactical and protective gear. The items seized included 08 BP jackets covers without plates, 20 sleeping bags, a pair of BP plates, 02 BP helmets, 05 camouflage pants, 02 camouflage jackets, 01 olive green full sleeve shirt, and 01 shoulder pistol holster.

Simultaneously, in Churachandpur District, the operations led to the recovery of arms and ammunition. The items seized included 03 Pumpi and 01 improvised Pumpi shell.

These operations are part of ongoing efforts by security forces to ensure the safety and security of the regions, targeting areas identified as vulnerable to potential threats. The recoveries underscore the importance of these operations in maintaining peace and order in the affected districts.