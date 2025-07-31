Security Forces Neutralize IED Near Tamil Sangam Area in Manipur’s Moreh

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 31: In a quick and decisive operation, security personnel on July 29 were able to neutralize an improvised explosive device (IED) found at Sunrise Ground, close to Tamil Sangam locality in Moreh, which falls under the aegis of Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district of Manipur.

The device was discovered during a security sweep of the area and was met with an urgent response from the bomb disposal team. Moving swiftly, the team adhered to protocols and defused the IED safely on-site, avoiding any possible harm to the public or damage to property.

The authorities have since initiated an investigation to determine the source of the explosive material and to investigate any possible connections with insurgent forces present in the area. As a precaution, security has been enhanced around the area to avert further danger. Luckily, no persons were injured or property damaged during the operation. Authorities have assured that everything is still under control, with ongoing surveillance and patrols being conducted to maintain security in public areas.